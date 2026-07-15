Minor quake strikes Krishnagiri district near Karnataka border

The earthquake occurred at 7.52 pm IST at a depth of 10 km. According to the available data, the epicentre was located at coordinates 12.346°N and 77.936°E.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is classified as a minor seismic event. Tremors may have been felt by residents in and around Krishnagiri, Hosur and adjoining parts of Karnataka. Such earthquakes generally do not cause structural damage, though they can be noticed by people living close to the epicentre.