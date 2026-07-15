Minor quake strikes Krishnagiri district near Karnataka border

CHENNAI: A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening, with the epicentre located in the Denkanikottai-Hosur region near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.
The earthquake occurred at 7.52 pm IST at a depth of 10 km. According to the available data, the epicentre was located at coordinates 12.346°N and 77.936°E.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is classified as a minor seismic event. Tremors may have been felt by residents in and around Krishnagiri, Hosur and adjoining parts of Karnataka. Such earthquakes generally do not cause structural damage, though they can be noticed by people living close to the epicentre.