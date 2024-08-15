Minor offender asked to regulate traffic in Srirangam as punishment

TIRUCHY: A minor boy who was involved in criminal cases was asked to be involved in traffic regulating activities in Srirangam for 15 days from Wednesday as per the court direction.

According to police, on August 12, a minor boy from Musiri was found to be involved in waylaying offences at Thudiyalur in Coimbatore and the police secured him and produced him before the juvenile court in Coimbatore.

The court, considering his future, ordered the Tiruchy City police to involve him in traffic regulation for 15 days. He was also advised to take up the duty for eight hours a day. On Tuesday the boy was brought before the Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police N Kamini who advised him to obey the norms and not to be involved in any anti-social activities.

Subsequently, she asked the Srirangam traffic team to involve him in traffic regulating duty. Based on the order, the minor was deputed to regulate the traffic at Mambalasalai signal in Srirangam from 9 am and thereafter at Thiruvanaikoil.