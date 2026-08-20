Minor held for sexually harassing 3-year-old girl in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A minor boy was arrested on Wednesday under the Pocso Act for sexually harassing a three-year-old girl in Valparai.
Police said the victim was playing near her house with her siblings when her parents had gone to farm work. Then, a 15-year-old boy from the same neighbourhood lured the girl by promising to pluck mangoes from the tree for her.
He took the girl to his house and misbehaved with her. She later informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station in Valparai.
The police arrested the boy and produced him in court to be lodged in an Observation Home for children.