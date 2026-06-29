Minor held for murder, sexual assault of boy in TN's Pudukottai district

According to the police, a team of investigators inspected the crime scene with the help of a sniffer dog. A breakthrough was achieved on June 28 morning, when children who had been playing with the victim informed investigators that the 17-year-old suspect, who is from the same area, had taken the younger boy away shortly before his disappearance.

Based on the information, the police picked up the teenager for questioning.

"During the course of the investigation, the boy confessed that he had tried to make sexual advances towards the nine-year-old. When the child resisted and tried to escape, he strangled him with a cloth and murdered him," a police source said.

The minor accused was subsequently lodged in a home for juveniles in conflict with the law on Monday morning.