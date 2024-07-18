Minor boy mows down migrant worker involved in construction work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Exposing the risks involved in underage driving, a 17-year-old boy knocked down a migrant worker involved in construction work in his rashly driven car on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore.

The car came to a halt after crashing into the median and soon went up in flames.

Other construction workers acted swiftly and rescued the boy trapped inside the car by breaking open the glass panels.

Police said, the deceased Akshay, 23, a native of West Bengal was engaged in construction of a flyover on Avinashi Road, when the mishap happened around 12.30 am.

A rashly driven car driven by a class 12 student and bound to Gandhipuram from Peelamedu ran over him.

“The car then came to a halt after crashing into the road median. Suddenly, the car went up in flames triggering tense moments. Other migrant workers rescued the boy by breaking open the door,” police said.

On receiving an alert, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and doused the fire.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) – East sleuths sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Inquiries by police revealed the boy, who is yet to acquire proper driving skills, took the car without the knowledge of his parents after they slept at night.

The police have booked the boy, his father and grandfather, in whose name the car has been registered.

This incident due to underage driving has exposed the risks involved not only to the drivers but also to other road users.

Last month, two boys aged 14 and 17, who were learning to drive an omni van died after their vehicle crashed into another car in Namakkal.