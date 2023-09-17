Minor among 5 held for raping migrant worker

MADURAI: Five persons including a juvenile were arrested in Sivaganga for allegedly raping a migrant labour from Odisha. The victim, a thirty-year-old widow, was a brick kiln worker at Kalavasal near Manamadurai.

The incident occurred at midnight when the accused, in an inebriated condition, trespassed into her house near Manamadurai.

The accused also threatened her with weapons including dagger and knife before sexually assaulting her. The issue was brought to the attention of Manamadurai police by Agni Pandian, the brick kiln owner, and a case was filed.

The accused have been identified as S. Ranjith (20) of Thekkur, M. Gajendran (20), A. Arun Kumar (23) and S. Athithya (20) of Keelapasalai.

According to sources, the victim was forced to have sexual contact with Athithya over the last three months. Three days ago, four of his friends gave Rs 3,000 to Athithya, and threatened him. Even though Athithya tried to prevent them, there was no use. The Manamadurai police have filed a case against the accused under various Sections including 324 and 376 of IPC.