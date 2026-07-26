Minor among 4 held for theft spree in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: Police arrested four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, in connection with a series of thefts at five shops in Sivaganga on a single day.
The accused allegedly broke open the locks of five shops located in Kalavasal, Bypass Road and Kanchirankal areas of Sivaganga town and stole jewellery and other valuables.
They also allegedly stole a two-wheeler. Based on complaints, the police registered cases. After inquiry, the police arrested Divakar (21) of Aavarangadu in Sivaganga, Jeeva (21) of Kombukaranenthal near Manamadurai, Praveen (26) of Idaikattur near Manamadurai, and a 17-year-old boy.
The three accused were remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was lodged in an observation home.