Minor among 2 held under Pocso Act in Thanjavur

Subsequently, the girl passed on the information to her parents, who lodged a complaint against him with the Kumbakonam All Women Police, who registered a case against Saravanan under various sections, including the Pocso Act, and arrested him on Monday.

Similarly, a 17-year-old boy who had befriended a 16-year-old girl from Kumbakonam through Instagram, and they later met in person frequently. The girl had recently sensed some difference in her appearance, and so her parents inquired about her and took her for a medical assessment, which confirmed that she was three months pregnant.

She later narrated about the affair with her parents, who lodged a complaint against the boy with the Kumbakonam All Women police, who registered a case against the boy and secured him. He was lodged in the government observation home.