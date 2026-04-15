Minjur attack: EPS slams government over L&O collapse

In a statement, Palaniswami said the incident reflects a complete breakdown of law and order under the DMK regime. He claimed that the crime, allegedly committed by a gang under the influence of ganja, was not an isolated event but part of a disturbing pattern of violence during the current administration.

“The young student, who was alone at home and targeted in a premeditated attack, is now fighting for her life. This is not just a crime—it is a collapse of governance,” he said.