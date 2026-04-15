Minjur attack: EPS slams government over L&O collapse

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government over the sexual assault and physical attack of a college student near Minjur in Tiruvallur district.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the incident reflects a complete breakdown of law and order under the DMK regime. He claimed that the crime, allegedly committed by a gang under the influence of ganja, was not an isolated event but part of a disturbing pattern of violence during the current administration.
“The young student, who was alone at home and targeted in a premeditated attack, is now fighting for her life. This is not just a crime—it is a collapse of governance,” he said.
Palaniswami pointed out that the convergence of drugs, sexual violence, and attempted murder in a single incident makes it clear the state has lost control.
The AIADMK chief demanded immediate and stringent legal action against all those involved, urging the police to deliver justice without delay. He also held the DMK government directly accountable for fostering an environment where such crimes are becoming increasingly frequent. Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of remaining silent on women’s safety, Palaniswami said, “A Chief Minister who cannot guarantee the safety of a young woman has no moral right to seek another term.” He urged voters to reject the DMK in the next election and restore a government that prioritises safety, accountability, and justice. “Only the AIADMK government can restore law, order, and trust in the state,” he asserted.