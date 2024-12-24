Ministry urged to reconstitute CCPC to ring in positive changes

MADURAI: A Centre for Consumer, Environment Education, Research and Advocacy, Empower India, has sought the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to reconstitute the Central Consumer Protection Council (CCPC).

On Monday, A Sankar, Executive Director of the Centre said the reconstitution of CCPC would bring about changes that many have been looking for.

Consumer protection laws should be integrated with education to spread awareness and knowledge about consumer rights.

He also felt the need to propagate the virtue of the Consumer Protection Act through conferences and seminars, especially in rural areas and also to make consumer councils more active.

Consumer Commissions should be brought under the jurisdiction of the High Court instead of the Food Department.