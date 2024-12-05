Home Ministry releases detailed report on Cyclone Fengal; 20 deaths, lakhs affected

CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal has brought widespread destruction to Tamil Nadu, leaving a trail of death and devastation.

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the total number of human lives lost in Tamil Nadu is 20, with 11 deaths due to floods, 7 due to landslides, and 2 due to wall collapse and electrocution.

"In addition to the loss of human life, Cyclone Fengal has also affected over 2 lakh people in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu and 2,85,000 people in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The cyclone has also resulted in significant damage to infrastructure, with 1,317 houses damaged in Tamil Nadu and 37 houses damaged in Puducherry," a situation report of the MHA detailed.

The agricultural sector has been severely affected by the cyclone, with 17,117 hectares of agricultural lands damaged in Tamil Nadu.

In Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, 5,527 hectares of agricultural lands and 6,825 hectares of horticulture lands have been damaged, respectively.

The cyclone has also had a devastating impact on livestock, with 57,216 cattle losing their lives in Tamil Nadu.

In Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, 22 and 43 cattle have lost their lives, respectively.