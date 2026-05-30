Ministers violating secular norms: Naganathan

CHENNAI: Former Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan has alleged that ministers in the Tamil Nadu government are violating long-standing government orders by displaying religious symbols and images in their official chambers.
In a statement published in Murasoli, Naganathan referred to a government order issued in 1968 during the tenure of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. The order, issued by then Chief Secretary CA Ramakrishnan, directed that portraits, statues and images of deities should not be displayed in government offices.
He noted that the order was subsequently upheld by the Madras High Court.
Naganathan further pointed out that the term "secular" was incorporated into the Constitution during the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976 and said successive governments had reiterated the principle of religious neutrality in public offices.
He also recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had issued instructions against the construction of religious structures within government office premises.
Alleging that some ministers were acting contrary to these principles, Naganathan claimed that religious practices and displays in official chambers amounted to a violation of both the 1968 government order and subsequent court rulings.
He questioned political parties supporting the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and asked whether they would urge the government to adhere to the existing rules governing secular conduct in public offices.