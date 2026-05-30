Ministers violating secular norms: Naganathan

Naganathan further pointed out that the term "secular" was incorporated into the Constitution during the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976 and said successive governments had reiterated the principle of religious neutrality in public offices.

He also recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had issued instructions against the construction of religious structures within government office premises.

Alleging that some ministers were acting contrary to these principles, Naganathan claimed that religious practices and displays in official chambers amounted to a violation of both the 1968 government order and subsequent court rulings.