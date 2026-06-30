Ministers, Speaker meet Guv; graft case nod against DMK leaders in focus

CHENNAI: The TVK government on Monday reportedly stepped up its push for action on pending prosecution proposals against former DMK ministers, with Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan and Speaker JCD Prabhakar meeting Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan.
Sources said the delegation urged the Governor to accord sanction for prosecution requests pending with Lok Bhavan, including the proposal to allow the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former minister V Senthilbalaji in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.
The TVK government had forwarded a formal request around three weeks ago seeking the Governor's approval to enable the ED to proceed against Senthilbalaji. Prosecution proposals relating to several other former DMK ministers and officials are also awaiting the Governor's decision, sources said.
The meeting also covered other government matters, including legislative business and the issue of the Governor's role as Chancellor of State universities, which is pending before the court.
The meeting assumes significance as the government has been pressing for an early decision on prosecution proposals that have remained pending with the Governor. Approval of the files is expected to clear the way for further legal proceedings in the cases.
However, Lok Bhavan described the meetings as separate courtesy calls. In a statement, Lok Bhavan said Speaker JCD Prabhakar thanked the Governor for delivering the customary address at the inaugural sitting of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Separate statements issued by Lok Bhavan said Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan and Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar also paid courtesy calls on the Governor. The statements did not refer to any discussion on prosecution proposals or other pending government matters.
There was no official statement from the State government on the discussions. However, sources maintained that the meeting primarily focused on prosecution files awaiting the Governor's approval, as well as other issues requiring gubernatorial concurrence.