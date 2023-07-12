Ministers Sekarbabu and K Ramachandran inspect Island Grounds

CHENNAI: PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department minister, along with Tourism department minister K Ramachandran inspected Island Grounds on Wednesday.

The government has announced a project to create an urban square in the site.

Speaking to reporters after inspection, Sekarbabu said that the urban square will have facilities like open theatre, restaurants and others. "After reviewing the feasibility of the project, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after approval of the chief minister, " he said.

He added that the chief minister has instructed to review the progress of projects every two months. The urban square will come up in a way to attract locals as well as tourists from other states. The urban square will come up on 30 acres at Rs. 50 Crore.

"The chief minister has announced a project to improve North Chennai at Rs. 1,000 Crore within three years. As a part of the initiative, an urban square project will be implemented, " he added.