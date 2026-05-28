Minister’s quick fix leaves reserved passengers waiting

Later, responding to criticism over unreserved passengers being allowed on reserved buses, the minister said the arrangement was temporary and authorities were planning to create separate queues for reserved and unreserved passengers to avoid confusion in future.

A senior transport corporation official said that only 1.5 lakh people travelled from Kilambakkam on Wednesday, as against 2.5 lakh that travel during Deepavali. "Some passengers voiced their concern about delays after buses returning to Kilambakkam got stuck in traffic. We managed the crowd with the available buses," the official said, noting that as many as 30 Kumabakonam corporation buses had no passengers last night and they departed only on Thursday morning.