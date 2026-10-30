Ministers order speedy completion of Rs 60 crore Palattu flyover in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Ministers Thangam Thenarasu and RV Ranjithkumar have directed officials to expedite the construction of a new 900-metre flyover across the Palar river near Sevilimedu in Kancheepuram district, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the ministers issued the instructions after inspecting the ongoing work, following heavy traffic congestion on the existing Palattu bridge during the recent rains.
A flyover was constructed across the Palar river near Sevilimedu on the Kancheepuram-Vandavasi highway around 20 years ago.
However, the increase in heavy vehicles and public transport vehicles has resulted in severe traffic congestion on the bridge. The road surface has also been repeatedly damaged due to heavy vehicular movement.
To ease the congestion, work is under way to construct an additional flyover spanning 900 metres alongside the existing bridge.
During the inspection, the ministers enquired with Highways Department officials about the damage to the existing bridge. Officials said the vibrations and damage were due to inadequate maintenance.
Kancheepuram District Collector D Sneha and other officials were present during the inspection.