Ministers order speedy completion of Rs 60 crore Palattu flyover in Kancheepuram

Why is a new flyover being built?

A flyover was constructed across the Palar river near Sevilimedu on the Kancheepuram-Vandavasi highway around 20 years ago.

However, the increase in heavy vehicles and public transport vehicles has resulted in severe traffic congestion on the bridge. The road surface has also been repeatedly damaged due to heavy vehicular movement.

To ease the congestion, work is under way to construct an additional flyover spanning 900 metres alongside the existing bridge.