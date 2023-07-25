Ministers open 6.4-km road to tribal village in Vellore district

VELLORE: Ministers Duraimurugan (Water Resources), Thangam Thennarasu (Finance) and M Mathivendan (Forest) inaugurated a 6.4-km road from Muthukumaran Malai to Peenjamandai tribal village laid at a cost of Rs 5.11 crore and distributed benefits to the tune of Rs 10.03 crore to 794 tribal residents in Anaicut panchayat union on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Duraimurugan said the DMK was providing all facilities sought by the tribals one after the other and added that the new pucca road was a long-pending demand of the residents.

Regarding the installation of a mobile tower requested by the tribal people through Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar, the Minister said that he had recommended to Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand to do the needful.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu while lauding MLA Nandakumar for using the Assembly sessions to highlight various demands of the tribals, said the legislator’s request for a sub-station in the area would also be considered.

Forest Minister M Mathiventhan in his address said a tourism development scheme to identify new venues during his tenure as Tourism Minister resulted in nearby Yelagiri Hills being provided Rs 3 crore. In the 2023-24 financial year, the forest department has sanctioned Rs 120 crore for provision of 31 roads, borewells, 7 over head tanks, housing facilities, grain platforms and community halls.

Also 18 villages, including Peenjamandai, had been chosen for various developmental activities, he added. Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary library at Peenjamandai.

Those who participated included Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, MLAs P Karthikeyan and Nandakumar, district panchayat chairman M Babu, Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, forest conservator Sujatha, DFO Kalanidhi and Peenjamandai panchayat president Rekha Anandan.