Ministers, MLAs should not expect deity to await their arrival at any time: MHC

A controversy arose after newly elected Tiruparankundram MLA and Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar visited the temple on May 17, with devotees alleging that the temple was kept open beyond 1 pm, in violation of agama rules, to facilitate the minister's darshan of the main deity.

In such a situation, a plea was filed by P Chockalingam, the current president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, North Tamil Nadu, seeking directions to abolish special paid tickets and VIP darshan facilities in temples across Tamil Nadu.

When the matter came up for hearing before the vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan on Friday, Additional Advocate General PV Balasubramaniam said that the temple timing was not extended and submitted a report in this regard.