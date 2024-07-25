Ministers misguiding CM Stalin on caste survey, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss after meeting Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission chairman Justice V Bharathidasan, on Wednesday alleged that a few Ministers are misguiding Chief Minister MK Stalin against caste-based survey in the state.

During the meeting at the Commission’s office, Anbumani requested the chairman to safeguard 69 per cent reservation in the state by collecting required details as there is a case pending in the Supreme Court pertaining to the reservation.

“The Commission should give recommendations to the government to safeguard the reservation. Caste-based survey should be conducted in Tamil Nadu. There is a chance that the Supreme Court may strike down the reservation in Tamil Nadu if the survey is not conducted,” he told reporters after the meeting.

He alleged that Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, PK Sekarbabu and K Ponmudy are misleading the Chief Minister in the issue. “DMK is hesitating to conduct the survey fearing that candidates from the majority communities would seek tickets to contest in elections,” he added.

‘Shocked at BC panel seeking more time’

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss expressed shock over Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission seeking one more year to give recommendations to the government on Vanniyar internal reservation. “Giving internal reservation to Vanniyars is not a complex issue. The Supreme Court has ordered that there is no ban on providing Vanniyar reservation. The judgment had not mandated the caste-based survey for the internal reservation but directed to collect data,” he said.

He added that the government could implement the internal reservation within a month after collecting the data. “Despite giving one and a half year time to give recommendations, the Commission is seeking an additional one year. This is unfair. It is reasonable if the time is sought after submitting an interim report, but now it is a bid to delay reservation,” he alleged.