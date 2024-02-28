Ministers inspect new hi-tech Tower Block at Madurai GRH

MADURAI: Construction of the much-awaited AIIMS hospital at Thoppur in Madurai will take off either in March or April this year. Its construction will be over by 2028, Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, told reporters on Tuesday after inspecting the newly inaugurated facility at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here.

Minister Subramanian along with Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy and Information Technology Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inspected the newly inaugurated ‘Tower Block’ building at the GRH. Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin dedicated the Tower Block facility built at a cost of Rs 313.25 crore funded by JICA, through video conferencing.

The six-storeyed Tower Block equipped with advanced technology and medical specialisation was built on a sprawling 2,09,596 square feet. The Tower Block was equipped with single plan cath lab, heart lung machine, digital mammography, digital radiography with fluoroscopy, ultrasound machine for cardiac cath lab with echo navigation, ultrasound machine for cardiology, digital radiography machine, operation table with standard position accessories and anesthesia workstation.

Further, Subramanian said because of the increased awareness about organ donation following brain death, many were donating lifesaving organs, including kidney. Around 8,000 patients were in need of organs in the state, he added.

Su Venkatesan, Madurai MP, G Thalapathi, Madurai North MLA, A Rathinavel, Dean of Madurai Medical College, J Sangumani, Director of Medical Education and Research and Mayor of Madurai Corporation Indirani Ponvasanth and others were present on the occasion.