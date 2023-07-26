Ministers from 35 nations to meet at 4th G20 ECSWG today

CHENNAI: The city will play host to the fourth Environment & Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) and Environment and Climate Ministers’ meeting, which commences here on July 26, in which nearly 35 ministers from different countries will participate.

Speaking about the three-day event being held under India’s G20 Presidency, Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, here said on Tuesday that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav who holds the portfolio will address the ministerial meeting.

About 300 delegates from the G20 member countries, invitees and representatives of several international organisations will be taking part in the meeting. The previous meetings were held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, and Mumbai. “We have brought in new thematic priorities for discussions, such as land degradation due to forest fires or owing to abandoned mines.

Different working groups will conclude their work and finally meet in Delhi,” Sharma told reporters here. “We are working towards developing G20 high-level principles on a sustainable ocean-based economy,” she added. A detailed report on handling marine plastic litter will be prepared.

This event attracts the largest number of participants, indicating the Presidency’s success for the thematic priorities,” she said. Bivash Ranjan, Additional Director General of Forests, MoEF & CC; Naresh Pal Gangwar, Additional Secretary, MoEF & CC; and Richa Sharma, the theme chairs for land restoration, circular economy and blue economy, jointly addressed reporters, said that the deliberations of the 4th ECSWG meeting will conclude with G20 Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting on Day 3.

“Coastal and marine spatial planning is also an important issue and how this should be used in a comprehensive and incubated manner and.. approach to be undertaken would be taken into account.

This is underway for Puducherry and Lakshadweep. A draft document has been prepared for the entire coastline of India and the islands,” Sharma added.