Ministers Duraimurugan and Jagathratchagan leave for New Delhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and former Union Minister and current DMK MP Jagathratchakan left Chennai for Delhi on an Air India passenger flight at 9:45 pm Saturday.

They have not disclosed the reason for their sudden trip to Delhi.

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate officials have been conducting a series of searches at the homes of Minister Duraimurugan and his son Kathir Anand MP and their related places in Vellore and Katpadi for the past two days.

The searches are said to have been completed this evening.

In this situation, the sudden departure of both of them for Delhi has created a stir in political circles.