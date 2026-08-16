Ministers, allies flay indecent remarks against CM Vijay

Health Minister Arunraj said Nainar Nagenthran was making defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister merely to gain publicity after failing to draw public attention. "Unable to attract people's attention, he is making defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister only for publicity," he said.

School Education Rajmohan said Nainar should speak with the dignity expected of a state BJP president. Calling his remarks indecent and defamatory, he said, "Nainar Nagenthran is speaking like a street-corner speaker rather than a leader."

He also questioned the political equations between the BJP and DMK, saying that statements by leaders of both parties were raising doubts about a possible understanding between them.