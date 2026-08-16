Ministers, allies flay indecent remarks against CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Ministers KG Arunraj, Rajmohan, and Vanni Arasu on Saturday lambasted BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran over his remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of crossing political boundaries by resorting to personal attacks rather than debating substantive issues.
Health Minister Arunraj said Nainar Nagenthran was making defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister merely to gain publicity after failing to draw public attention. "Unable to attract people's attention, he is making defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister only for publicity," he said.
School Education Rajmohan said Nainar should speak with the dignity expected of a state BJP president. Calling his remarks indecent and defamatory, he said, "Nainar Nagenthran is speaking like a street-corner speaker rather than a leader."
He also questioned the political equations between the BJP and DMK, saying that statements by leaders of both parties were raising doubts about a possible understanding between them.
Vanni Arasu described Nainar's remarks about Vijay and his mother as objectionable and disgusting and demanded an apology. "Nainar Nagenthran should apologise for his indecent remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and his mother," he said, adding that hatred and defamatory remarks against women appeared to be central to the politics espoused by them.
Vanni Arasu also referred to Nainar's earlier controversial remarks about actor Trisha, saying it was another instance of the BJP leader lowering the level of political discourse.