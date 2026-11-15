Minister Viswanathan questions Selvaperunthagai’s political allegiance

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, while responding to Selvaperunthagai’s remarks that the State government should focus on law and order, Viswanathan questioned his current political affiliation and his future political plans.

"Let him first clarify which party he belongs to and which party he plans to join. After that, I will respond to questions concerning him," he said.

Regarding the book launch function of his leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Viswanathan said chief ministers of Congress-ruled States and those belonging to parties allied with the Congress had been invited to the function on Monday.