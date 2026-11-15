Minister Viswanathan questions Selvaperunthagai’s political allegiance

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Viswanathan on Sunday (Nov 15, 2026) questioned former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai’s political allegiance after the latter criticised the State government’s handling of law and order.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, while responding to Selvaperunthagai’s remarks that the State government should focus on law and order, Viswanathan questioned his current political affiliation and his future political plans.
"Let him first clarify which party he belongs to and which party he plans to join. After that, I will respond to questions concerning him," he said.
Regarding the book launch function of his leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Viswanathan said chief ministers of Congress-ruled States and those belonging to parties allied with the Congress had been invited to the function on Monday.
He said Sonia Gandhi’s book had attracted international attention, with political leaders from India and abroad showing interest in reading it. TN CM Joseph Vijay was also likely to attend the meeting, he added.
On reports of police inspections at colleges to check the circulation of narcotic substances among students, the Minister said a general circular had been issued to the police to monitor drug circulation in higher educational institutions.
Acting on the instructions, anti-narcotics police personnel were conducting surprise inspections, he said.
He added that inspections at colleges and their surrounding areas were routine exercises that had been conducted for years. The government had prohibited students from consuming alcohol, and any violation or misuse of the order would invite stringent legal action, he said.
On women's safety, Viswanathan said women were respected in Tamil Nadu and that Chief Minister Vijay considered them his sisters. He added that the government would stand by women and ensure their safety and dignity.