Minister visits firecracker godown blast victims at Krishnagiri GH

COIMBATORE: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Sunday said details of shops selling firecrackers and those located in residential areas were being gathered to take preventive measures.

Speaking to reporters, after visiting those undergoing treatment for injuries at Krishnagiri Government Hospital, the Minister said owners of firecracker units were given suggestions and safety measures were taken to ensure that similar incidents do not recur in the future.

Nine persons died and at least 13 others were injured in the ghastly blast at the firecracker godown. The Minister gave a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to 11 persons and Rs 50,000 each to two persons undergoing treatment at the GH for injuries sustained in the blast.

Already, Rs 3 lakh solatium each was given to the kin of the deceased persons.

“All those undergoing treatment are in stable condition,” the Minister informed. Further, he said that evidences gathered by the forensic department have confirmed the fire to have caused by cylinder blast in a nearby hotel.

The blast reduced the entire building to rubbles and several houses in ‘Palayapettai’ neighbourhood were either partially damaged or developed cracks on the walls. A team of officials from the revenue department has been examining the extent of damage caused to buildings. An investigation is underway by Krishnagiri Town Police.