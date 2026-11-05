Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban inspects removal of shop encroachments on NH

CHENNAI: Officials from the National Highways, Revenue Department and police are removing shops that are encroaching the space along the National Highway near Porur and Vanagaram toll plaza, and obstructing traffic and public movement.
The drive was undertaken based on the directions issued by Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, who inspected the ongoing work on Thursday.
Earlier, during an inspection of the area while overseeing special bus services for Ayudha Pooja, the minister had instructed officials to remove the encroachments immediately. Following his directions, officials from the National Highways Department, Revenue Department and Police Department jointly carried out the eviction drive.
Meanwhile, the transport minister, along with Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar, flagged off nine new buses from the Maduranthagam bus stand in Chengalpattu district on Thursday. The buses will operate on new and additional routes.
The new services will connect Siruppayar Pandi with Maduranthagam; Veppankaranai with Tindivanam; Maduranthagam with Uthiramerur, Soonampedu, Chengalpattu, Orathi, and Anaikattu; Achirappakkam with Soonampedu; and Thozhuppedu with Tambaram MEPZ.
The new services are expected to improve public transport connectivity for residents of rural and urban areas in and around Maduranthagam.