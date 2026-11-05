Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban inspects removal of shop encroachments on NH

Flags off new buses from Maduranthagam

Meanwhile, the transport minister, along with Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar, flagged off nine new buses from the Maduranthagam bus stand in Chengalpattu district on Thursday. The buses will operate on new and additional routes.

The new services will connect Siruppayar Pandi with Maduranthagam; Veppankaranai with Tindivanam; Maduranthagam with Uthiramerur, Soonampedu, Chengalpattu, Orathi, and Anaikattu; Achirappakkam with Soonampedu; and Thozhuppedu with Tambaram MEPZ.

The new services are expected to improve public transport connectivity for residents of rural and urban areas in and around Maduranthagam.