Minister Vignesh allays fears of liquor price hike over new cess

The clarification follows the State government’s gazetting of an amendment providing for an Environmental and Social Welfare Cess of up to Rs 20 on each unit container of alcoholic liquor.

The provision was introduced through the Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act, 2026. Under this, the government can prescribe the cess based on the type and quantity of liquor and the nature of the container, subject to a maximum of Rs 20 per unit container. The levy is in addition to the existing VAT.