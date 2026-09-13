Minister Vanni Arasu meets Kaanis in ghats, assures promotion of forest produce

Minister Vanni Arasu met tribal members in the Chinna Mayilaru area near Karaiyar in Papanasam in the Western Ghats. The Minister inspected products grown there, ongoing iron bridge works and the Government Tribal Residential High School in the area.

Acknowledging the demands of Kani tribal students, he said action would be taken after discussions with the District Collector and Forest Department officials concerned to upgrade the school, which currently offers classes up to Class 10, to Class 12.

Pointing out that a total of Rs 32 crore is required exclusively for the education and scholarships of students in residential schools for tribal people in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 466 crore is required for the overall welfare of tribal communities in the State, he said steps are being taken to secure the entire allocation.

Discussions have also been held on streamlining forest products manufactured in Kani settlements and marketing them through modern methods, he said.