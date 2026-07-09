Minister Vanni Arasu defends renaming of Adi Dravidar department

The clarification came after VCK general secretary D Ravikumar criticised the renaming of the department.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Vanni Arasu said the change in nomenclature should not be viewed as diluting the objectives or activities of the department.

“The renaming has been made from a visionary perspective. It will not in any way affect the welfare measures or the functioning of the department,” the Minister said.