Minister Vanni Arasu defends renaming of Adi Dravidar department

CHENNAI: Social Justice Minister and VCK leader Vanni Arasu on Wednesday defended the Tamil Nadu government's decision to rename the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department as the Social Justice Department, saying the change was intended to reflect a broader vision and would not affect the department's functioning.
The clarification came after VCK general secretary D Ravikumar criticised the renaming of the department.
Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Vanni Arasu said the change in nomenclature should not be viewed as diluting the objectives or activities of the department.
“The renaming has been made from a visionary perspective. It will not in any way affect the welfare measures or the functioning of the department,” the Minister said.
Vanni Arasu said the change in nomenclature should not be viewed as diluting the objectives or activities of the department
Referring to the Commission for the Prevention of Honour Killings, Vanni Arasu said the panel was currently receiving suggestions from legal experts, stakeholders and members of the public.
“Once the consultation process is completed, the Commission will submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister,” he said.
The Minister also assured that funds allocated for the Adi Dravidar welfare programmes would not be diverted to other departments or schemes.
“The Finance Department and the monitoring committee are ensuring that funds earmarked for the department are utilised only for their intended purpose,” he said.
He added that the government would make several new announcements relating to social justice and welfare during the forthcoming Budget session.