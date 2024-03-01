'Minister Udayanidhi Stalin has no right to criticize PM Modi,' says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai on Friday addressing the media said that Udhayanidhi Stalin does not have the right to criticize PM Modi.

Without his family background Udhayanidhi Stalin is nothing, Annamalai added.

The former cop also clarrified speculations about his contesting in parliamentary elections, stating that he will contest wherever the party leadership asks him to.

Annamalai emphasized that he has no personal preference in this matter, and that his decision is aligned with the party's direction and also stated that if the party requires him to carry out election work or campaign activities, he will do so without seeking personal gain.

He made it clear that all decisions regarding his role in the party will be determined by the party leadership.

Additionally he mentioned that, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in the Kalpakkam program on March 04 and will address a public meeting at Chennai YMCA.