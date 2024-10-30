Minister TRB Rajaa inspects Madurai TIDEL park site, sets 2026 target for facility's opening

MADURAI: Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa inspected the site for establishing ‘TIDEL Park’ in Madurai on Tuesday.

The IT park is coming up after Chief Minister MK Stalin promised of it. During a programme at Madurai in September 2022, the CM said a new Tidel Park would be established on five acres of land at Mattuthavani in Madurai at a cost of Rs 600 crore in the first phase to create job opportunities in the IT sector for educated youths in the city.

Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, Madurai Corporation launched an initiative to set aside 5.53 acres of land on a 45-year lease period. During the last council meeting, the Corporation passed a resolution to this effect.

After inspecting the site for the upcoming IT park, minister Rajaa said the 12-story TIDEL Park would be 60 meters high. Works on land acquisition and tender for the infrastructural project have been completed, the minister added. Construction will be taken up soon and the project is expected to be over by 2026, according to the minister.

CM Stalin is dedicating special attention to industrial development in Madurai apart from Chennai and Coimbatore, Rajaa said. He also said that more SIPCOT industrial estates would come up in the temple city.

Officials from the Departments of Industries and Commerce and Revenue accompanied the minister during the inspection.