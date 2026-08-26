Minister TK Prabhu flags vanishing mountains, cracks whip

"These mountains were around 3.2 billion years old. But they have now been destroyed," Prabhu said, stressing the geological and ecological significance of the formations.

The minister warned that the government would not spare anyone involved in sand or mineral mining beyond permitted limits, saying stringent action would be taken against those violating prescribed norms.

Replying to PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar during the debate, Prabhu said that discrepancies had emerged between the quantity of minerals reported for revenue purposes and the actual volume extracted. "TAMIN's profit has decreased, but it is not functioning well. During the previous regime, revenue was returned to the Treasury based on 60 lakh metric tonnes, whereas the actual quantity of natural resources mined was six crore metric tonnes," he said.