Minister: Striving to make TN cancer-free by 2025

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said the state government has been striving to make Tamil Nadu cancer-free by 2025.

Launching the scheme for community-based cancer screening camp in Erode, Subramanian said the scheme has been rolled out on a trial basis in Erode, Kanniyakumari, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

“These four districts have been chosen for the scheme due to risks caused by pollution from tanneries. While there are tanneries in Tirupattur, Ranipet and Erode, the rubber processing industries in Kanniyakumari are also causing the risk of cancer. The scheme will further be expanded to Karur and Ariyalur districts,” he said.

Stating that cancer can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage, Subramanian said by 2025, Tamil Nadu is set to achieve the goal of making the state free from TB and leprosy. “Similarly, efforts have been taken to completely ward off cancer,” he added.

As there is spread of influenza, Subramanian said those infected can wear masks, if necessary to prevent its spread. “However, it is not mandatory for all to wear masks,” he added.

In Coimbatore, the district administration has advised residents to wear masks and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of flu virus. Launching advanced medical facilities in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in the evening, Subramanian said that 8,500 medical camps were organised in the last four weeks to prevent the spread of influenza during this monsoon season.

“More than one lakh people have benefitted out of these camps,” he said.