Tamil Nadu

Minister Sreenath inspects girls hostel in Thoothukudi

The minister later sampled the food served to the students to assess its quality.
Minister Sreenath interacting with students from the hostel to obtain feedback on its facilities.
Minister Sreenath interacting with students from the hostel to obtain feedback on its facilities.
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THOOTHUKUDI: Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Sreenath on Sunday (July 5) conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Adi Dravidar Girls' Welfare Hostel in Boltenpuram, Thoothukudi, and reviewed the quality of food and hostel facilities.

Minister Sreenath sampled the food served to the students to assess its quality.
Minister Sreenath sampled the food served to the students to assess its quality.

During the inspection, the minister examined the food served to students, sanitation, drinking water facilities, hostel rooms, toilets, compound wall and other infrastructure.

He also interacted with the students to obtain feedback on the hostel facilities and to enquire about their welfare.

The minister later sampled the food served to the students to assess its quality. Government officials accompanied him during the inspection.

Thoothukudi
Tamil Nadu government
facility
Minister Sreenath
Government Adi Dravidar Girls' Welfare Hostel
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