Minister Sreenath inspects girls hostel in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Sreenath on Sunday (July 5) conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Adi Dravidar Girls' Welfare Hostel in Boltenpuram, Thoothukudi, and reviewed the quality of food and hostel facilities.
During the inspection, the minister examined the food served to students, sanitation, drinking water facilities, hostel rooms, toilets, compound wall and other infrastructure.
He also interacted with the students to obtain feedback on the hostel facilities and to enquire about their welfare.
The minister later sampled the food served to the students to assess its quality. Government officials accompanied him during the inspection.