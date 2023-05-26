Minister Senthilbalaji cracks the whip on 'overpricing' of liquor

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) officials to ensure the closure of all retail liquor shops and bars by 10 pm everyday.

Addressing a Tasmac review meeting held at the Secretariat, the Minister said that all retail liquor shops and bars shall open at 12 pm and close by 10 pm everyday and there should be no violation in this.

Display price list

“In all retail liquor outlets, all records should be maintained on a daily basis and all District Managers must work diligently. The price list of all liquor brands shall be displayed at the front of the liquor shop in a clearly visible manner to all customers and the District Managers should ensure this,” he said.

Pointing out the recent hooch tragedy, the Minister directed the Senior Zonal Managers, Zonal Flying Squad and District Managers of Tasmac to ensure that no illegal liquor shops are operating in their respective districts and if there are any liquor bars operating illegally, then inform to the Superintendent of Police of the respective district and ensure action.

“Find the places where liquor is sold other than the liquor shops and inform the police and take appropriate action to find the sale of spurious liquor in all the districts. The District Managers shall not sell liquor in any district at a price more than the MRP. In case of any violations, appropriate penalties should be collected and appropriate action should be taken against the concerned employees,” he added.