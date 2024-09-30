Minister Senthilbalaji appears before ED for second time since release

CHENNAI: Adhering to the condition laid by the Supreme Court while granting him bail, Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji appeared at the office of the Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in Chennai on Monday and signed the register.

This was his second appearance before the ED official after being released from the Puzhal Prison where he spent 471 days in connection with a money laundering case that the central agency registered.

As part of his bail conditions, the top court had said that Senthilbalaji should mark his attendance every Monday and Friday at the office of the Deputy Director, ED.