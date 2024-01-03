Minister Sekarbabu reviews ongoing works in temples

CHENNAI: Minister for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekarbabu on Wednesday directed the officials to make preparations well in advance in temples ahead of festivals and auspicious occasions to facilitate the devotees.

Chairing a meeting with the officials, the minister reviewed the 526 announcements made during the demand for grants for the department in the assembly from the financial year 2021-2022 to 2023-2024 and status of each of them.

He specially looked into the implementation of the master plan to renovate, rehabilitate ancient temples and improve the facilities for the devotees.

He also reviewed the ongoing works in temples in all the 20 zones of the department and directed the officials to expedite the works.

Principal secretary of the Tourism, Culture, and HR and CE department K Manivasan, Officer on special duty (HR and CE) J Kumaragurubaran and senior officials of the department were present during the meeting.