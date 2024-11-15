Minister Sekarbabu lays stone for fresh HR&CE projects

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu on Thursday laid foundation stone to mark the construction of new Rajagopuram for Arulmighu Mariamman temple in KK Nagar.

The work would be taken up at Rs 32.75 lakh.

Apart from this, the department would take up several other works at Rs 50 lakh in the 50-year-old temple.

On Wednesday, the department had commenced as many as 29 projects worth Rs 190.40 crore.

Chief Minister MK Stalin laid foundation stone for these projects.