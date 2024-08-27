Minister Sekar Babu replies to actor Namitha's complaint about HR&CE staff at Meenakshi Temple

CHENNAI: Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department PK Sekar Babu on Tuesday addressed the complaint raised by actress Namitha Vankawala about the alleged rude behaviour of an HR&CE personnel during her visit to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after conducting an on-site inspection at the Gangadeeswarar Temple in Purasawalkam here today, the minister said, as quoted by Maalai Malar, "If sister Namitha has been harmed, necessary action will be taken. We assure her that we are deeply concerned about any distress she may have experienced."

Namitha, a BJP state executive member, on Monday alleged that a superintendent at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai had asked for certificates of religion and caste, to allow her entry when she and her husband went to offer prayers at around 7 am, on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi. They were made to wait for 20 minutes to offer darshan as they did not believe the actor and her husband, who were wearing masks during the visit, were Hindus, she said.

However, sources at the temple said that as per routine, the temple superintendent had enquired with Namitha, who didn’t have kumkum on her forehead, about her religion and caste, as non-Hindus are not allowed beyond the flagpole located after the main entrance nor in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

After Namitha said she was a Hindu, kumkum was offered to her and she was allowed access to VIP darshan, the sources added.

The actress then shared a video where she spoke about the incident and requested minister Sekar Babu to take action against the temple official.

Meanwhile, the HR&CE minister also informed the media about Chief Minister Stalin's various initiatives for Tamil language and culture, which includes the Annai Thamizhil Archanai (prayers in Tamil) scheme, the publication of 14 'Potri' (archanai) books in Tamil language, and the conduct of the Palani Temple's Kudamuzhukku ceremony in Tamil.

(With inputs from Bureau)