Minister Sekar Babu inspects renovation works underway at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: CMDA and HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday inspected the renovation of the Mini Clinic at Koyambedu Wholesale Market, aiming to enhance healthcare access for local vendors and residents at Rs 86 lakh.

The Minister along with CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and other officials reviewed the stormwater drainage repair works near Koyambedu Metro Station, focusing on improving the drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding during the monsoon season.

Sekar Babu assessed the stormwater drainage repair works on 'B' Road near Koyambedu Metro Station, which has an estimated budget of Rs 17.40 crore.

The inspection aims to improve the drainage infrastructure, facilitating better rainwater management and minimising flooding risks during the monsoon season.

"To prevent the flooding during the ensuing monsoon, we have purchased 60 HP motor pumps to drain the water stagnated in the market, " he said.

The Minister also inspected the works underway on the co-working spaces at Jagannathan Salai, Agaram and libraries at Periyar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar.