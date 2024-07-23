Minister Saminathan represents TN at UNESCO’s Heritage Committee session

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan participated in the inaugural ceremony of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO in the national capital.

According to the release issued by the state government, the Minister for Information and Publicity Saminathan had took part in the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on Sunday, as per the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay on Sunday inaugurated the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, being hosted by India from July 21 to 31 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

During the session, an ‘Incredible India’ exhibition has been set up at hall number 14, depicting heritage landmarks and cultural legacy of the country.

The main gateway to this pavilion is a replica of an ornate gateway in Jaipur, with a softly illuminated ‘Incredible India’ mounted on its top. The gateway leads to a wide open space where different aspects of India’s heritage have been displayed, from replicas of monumental sites such as Unakoti in Tripura that was put on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage site in 2022.