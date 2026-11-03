Minister S Kamali allays fears over Cuddalore poultry deaths

CHENNAI: State Minister for Animal Husbandry S Kamali on Tuesday said laboratory tests had ruled out Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) in broiler chickens dying at farms in Cuddalore district, even as investigations continued into the possible presence of toxic substances in poultry feed.
Kamali said the Animal Husbandry Department was conducting a detailed investigation into successive poultry deaths reported at farms in Thammanampettai village under Thiyagavalli panchayat in Kurinjipadi taluk.
Samples collected from the affected farms were sent for laboratory analysis. According to the report from the Poultry Disease Research Laboratory in Namakkal, LPAI infection had been ruled out. However, the results of tests to determine whether the poultry feed contained toxic substances were awaited.
The department has stepped up disease surveillance in the affected areas and initiated preventive measures, including the safe disposal of dead birds in accordance with prescribed protocols, disinfection of poultry farms and enforcement of biosecurity measures.
Kamali said the department was taking all necessary steps to contain further poultry deaths, prevent the spread of any infection and safeguard the livelihoods of poultry farmers.
Appealing to poultry farm owners and the public not to panic, she urged them to follow the precautionary advisories issued by the department and extend their cooperation to officials. The cause of the poultry deaths remains undetermined, with the outcome of the feed analysis expected to provide further clarity.