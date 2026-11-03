Minister S Kamali allays fears over Cuddalore poultry deaths

Kamali said the Animal Husbandry Department was conducting a detailed investigation into successive poultry deaths reported at farms in Thammanampettai village under Thiyagavalli panchayat in Kurinjipadi taluk.

Samples collected from the affected farms were sent for laboratory analysis. According to the report from the Poultry Disease Research Laboratory in Namakkal, LPAI infection had been ruled out. However, the results of tests to determine whether the poultry feed contained toxic substances were awaited.

The department has stepped up disease surveillance in the affected areas and initiated preventive measures, including the safe disposal of dead birds in accordance with prescribed protocols, disinfection of poultry farms and enforcement of biosecurity measures.