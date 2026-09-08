Minister Ranjith Kumar allots Rs 60.58 crore to control forest fires

CHENNAI: Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar on Monday announced in the Assembly that a new forest fire management system would be implemented across the State at a cost of Rs 60.58 crore.
Speaking during the Demand for Grants debate, the Minister said climate change had led to more frequent forest fires in the State. Instead of relying on temporary measures, the government would introduce a comprehensive forest fire management system to strengthen prevention and firefighting efforts.
He said the new system would be implemented over a five year period with an allocation of Rs 60.58 crore. The initiative aims to improve the State's preparedness and response to forest fires and to protect forests and wildlife from damage.
The Minister also said Tamil Nadu currently has 26,450.22 sq km of forest area. In addition, the state has 5,370.72 sq km of tree cover, taking the total forest and tree cover to 31,820.94 sq km, which accounts for 24.47 per cent of the state's geographical area.
Ranjithkumar said the Tamil Nadu government would work towards increasing the state's forest and tree cover to 33 per cent of its total geographical area.