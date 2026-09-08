Minister Ranjith Kumar allots Rs 60.58 crore to control forest fires

Speaking during the Demand for Grants debate, the Minister said climate change had led to more frequent forest fires in the State. Instead of relying on temporary measures, the government would introduce a comprehensive forest fire management system to strengthen prevention and firefighting efforts.

He said the new system would be implemented over a five year period with an allocation of Rs 60.58 crore. The initiative aims to improve the State's preparedness and response to forest fires and to protect forests and wildlife from damage.