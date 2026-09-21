Minister Rajmohan plays down Left differences, asserts TVK–Communist ties remain firm

CHENNAI: Amid growing differences between the ruling TVK government and the Left parties, School Education Minister Rajmohan on Monday sought to play down the emerging strain, asserting that the TVK–Communist alliance remained firm and democratic.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated noon-meal kitchen at MOP Vaishnav Higher Secondary School in Triplicane here, Rajmohan said CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam was entitled to criticise the government, but maintained that the alliance remained intact.
“The TVK–Communist alliance is very firm. It is also democratic. Comrade Shanmugam can make any criticism; it is his right,” he said.
On Shanmugam’s question over whether a Government Order concerning the proposed Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam was issued without the Chief Minister’s knowledge, Rajmohan questioned the intent behind the criticism.
He said the government would consider the views of fishermen, local residents and environmental activists before taking a final decision on the project.
“No final decision has been taken. The Chief Minister has every right to consider the views of the people and take a decision. Officials will also submit their report,” he said, adding that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would take a good decision after consultations.
On the expanded breakfast scheme, which is set to cover more students from Tuesday, Rajmohan said a committee was being constituted to finalise a nutritious and tasty menu. Until then, steps would be taken to ensure quality food was served to students.
On teachers’ transfers, he said the government was committed to transparency and would not tolerate money being exchanged for transfers. Applications would be processed online, he said.
Responding to allegations by former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh that a case against him was politically motivated, Rajmohan said the government would not spare anyone found guilty. “Whoever has committed a mistake, we will not spare them,” he said.
On the reported increase in fever cases, Rajmohan said his department was coordinating with the Health Department and advised parents to seek immediate medical attention if children developed fever or unusual fatigue. He also cautioned against self-medication.