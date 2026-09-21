Minister Rajmohan plays down Left differences, asserts TVK–Communist ties remain firm

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated noon-meal kitchen at MOP Vaishnav Higher Secondary School in Triplicane here, Rajmohan said CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam was entitled to criticise the government, but maintained that the alliance remained intact.

“The TVK–Communist alliance is very firm. It is also democratic. Comrade Shanmugam can make any criticism; it is his right,” he said.

On Shanmugam’s question over whether a Government Order concerning the proposed Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam was issued without the Chief Minister’s knowledge, Rajmohan questioned the intent behind the criticism.