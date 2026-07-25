Minister Rajmohan distributes promotion orders to 19 SCERT staff

According to the official release, 7 senior lecturers were promoted as joint directors and principals, while 12 lecturers were elevated as senior lecturers. The promotions are expected to strengthen SCERT’s academic leadership and enhance its role in curriculum development, teacher training and educational research across TN, claimed officials.

The promotion orders were distributed in the city recently. The event was attended by School Education Department additional chief secretary C Chandramohan, SCERT director N Latha, among other senior officials.