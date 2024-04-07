Minister Rajaa urges CM Stalin to build state-of-the-art stadium in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Noting how Coimbatore and the western region of Tamil Nadu have emerged as a key hub for cricket and other sports, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Sunday requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to establish a world-class, multi-purpose stadium in Coimbatore.

In a social media post, the minister said he met a lot of youth with the passion of sports during his campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to X, the minister posted, “Dreaming Big for #TamilNadu #Cricket!

"In the past few days, as we campaigned across #Coimbatore, we've met many young people with deep passion for #sports. Coimbatore's enthusiasm for varied sports, including, Athletics, Shooting, Car Racing, Football, Skating, Equestrian sports amongst others and especially cricket, is unmatched.

"It is home to the owners of 3 #TNPL teams, and many of the growing national cricket stars are from Western TN.

"Coimbatore & all of #TamilNadu needs a major boost in #SportsInfra and that's exactly what our Honourable Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Thiru @Udhaystalin has been building up over the past year !

"Given the amazing talents that are available in and around #Kovai and the genuine need for another World-class Cricket Stadium in TN, I request the Honourable #ChiefMinister Thiru @mkstalin avargal to establish a brand new World Class multi-purpose #Coimbatore_International_Cricket_Stadium ... or... #CICS : )

"This stadium should also redefine cricketing standards globally by being the most Sustainably built state of the art Stadium in the World

"It could be a #netzero stadium, which will not only boost our local cricket ecosystem, to which we will add #SmallTurfGrounds, but also serve as a beacon of #green innovation, water-conservation and climate-consciousness

"We respectfully request our Honourable #ChiefMinister @mkstalin avargal to bring this landmark #SportsInfra to life, setting a new global benchmark and nurturing our rich sports talent .” [sic]

DMK has fielded Ganapathy P. Rajkumar from Coimbatore seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, who will take on Singai Ramachandran of the AIADMK and K Annamalai, the State unit president of BJP.

Parliamentary elections are to be held across the country in 7 phases, from April 19 to June 1.

Counting will take place on June 4.