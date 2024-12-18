Minister Ponmudy launches new attractions at Vandalur zoo, urges to expand state's forest cover

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Forests Minister Ponmudy on Wednesday emphasised the importance of increasing Tamil Nadu's forest area. While the state currently has 25% of its land covered by forests, he stressed that the goal is to reach 33%. "We must work together to expand the forest area in our state. Protecting our forests and wildlife is a collective responsibility," Ponmudy said.

The minister was speaking at an event at the Vandalur Zoological Park where he inaugurated several new attractions, including a special postal stamp for the Nilgiri Tahr, a 7D theater, and a night safari to spot nocturnal animals. The event also highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to increase forest cover and address concerns about the zoo’s entry fees.

The minister also noted that in a joint census conducted with Kerala, approximately 2,500 Nilgiri Tahrs were found in both states, with the species officially declared as the state animal of Tamil Nadu. To commemorate this, a special postal stamp featuring the Nilgiri Tahr was released at the Wednesday event.

Speaking about the opening of the new 7D theater at the zoo, Ponmudy said, "The immersive experience allows visitors to feel as though they are in dense forests, offering a unique view of how wild animals live in such environments." He added that the theater can accommodate up to 32 people at a time, with an entry fee of Rs 150.

Minister Ponmudy also mentioned that the zoo requires 250 megawatts of electricity daily. To meet this demand, a new 180-megawatt solar power plant has been set up, he said.

During the event, questions were also raised about the zoo's high entry fee, with many members of the public calling for a reduction. However, the minister did not provide a clear answer to that.

Meawhile, Ponmudy shared that among the 215 temporary workers at Vandalur Zoo, plans are in place to convert those who have completed ten years of service into permanent staff. Additionally, a small salary increase has been approved for the zoo employees, with formal announcements expected soon, he added.