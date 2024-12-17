Minister Ponmudy appears before ED on sand mining case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Forest Minister K Ponmudy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Nungambakkam on Tuesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Minister appeared in person in connection with an illegal red sand mining case.

The case alleges that the illegal mining caused a revenue loss of Rs. 28.36 crore to the state government. A complaint was filed by the Villupuram District Crime Branch office against eight individuals.

The ED has already seized assets worth Rs. 14.21 crore, both movable and immovable.