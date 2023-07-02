Minister Periyakaruppan to hold discussion on selling tomatoes in ration shops

CHENNAI: In order to cap the price of tomatoes that has been witnessing drastic rise in Tamil Nadu, a meeting, helmed by minister Periyakaruppan, would be convened on Monday at the secretariat.



Tomatoes have been burning a hole in the pockets of the consumers for a few weeks due to unseasonal rainfall in the State. The tomatoes sold at Rs 90 per kilo in Koyambedu market is sold as high as Rs 130/140 per kilo at retail outlets. The TUCS-run Pannai Pasumai stores are selling the essential veggie for Rs 60.



It is expected that the Co-operatives minister will discuss measures such as importing from other states and selling tomatoes at ration shops with the officials.



Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal opined that the price of tomatoes will come under control once Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka begins supplying its produce.

