Minister Nirmal Kumar questions DMK for its 'fear' over CM Vijay's Karur trip

"Having gone there empty-handed and clueless, their next desperate move is handing over petitions to the CBI", the minister said, adding, "Didn't they (DMK) oppose every CBI probe during their own regime and move the High Court and Supreme Court seeking stays? Why do they suddenly want a CBI probe today?

Claiming DMK had hired a legal team so incompetent that they hadn't even read the FIR before filing the plea, Nirmal Kumar said: "The court explicitly told them to read the FIR first, and by relying on a team that knows absolutely nothing, they have wasted the valuable time of the Supreme Court, solely to malign the chief minister".

"No matter what games they play using this case, it is obvious to everyone that they tried to paralyse our party and our chief minister", he said, adding, "for an entire week, they pulled out all the stops to cripple the party and our leaders".

"Unable to stomach this success, the DMK and AIADMK have joined hands. But every single strategy they deployed has completely failed. They both plotted together to capture power, but everything backfired. Today, both of these parties are steadily eroding. In just a few months, these parties will shrink to a point where there won't be anyone left in them", he claimed.